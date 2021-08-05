GCS: 244 new cases of coronavirus infection; more than 28,300 tests performed in past 24hrs

A number of 244 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 28,329 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Thursday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Thursday, 1,084,226 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,048,215 patients have been declared cured, Agerpres informs.

To date, 8,761,565 RT-PCR tests and 1,913,902 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the last 24 hours, 12,678 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,568 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,110 on request) and 15,651 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 56 people were reconfirmed positively.