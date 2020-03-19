 
     
GCS: 277 persons infected with novel coronavirus

coronavirus COVID 19

A number of 277 persons have tested positive for with the novel coronavirus so far, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

Of them, 25 were declared cured and discharged, 16 in Timisoara, 8 in Bucharest, one in Iasi.

Since the latest information broadcast, 17 new cases of infection were recorded, as follows: 4 in Suceava, 3 in Bucharest, 2 in Cluj, 2 in Bistrita Nasaud, 2 in Covasna and one each in Iasi, Dolj, Ilfov and Constanta Counties.

The newly confirmed patients are aged between 19 and 67. AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
