GCS: 3,130 new COVID-19 cases; tests in the past 24 hours - 9,550

A number of 3,130 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, following 9,550 tests carried out nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Monday, 643,559 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 577,198 people were declared cured.

At the national level, to date 4,837,361 tests have been processed. Of these, 9,550 were performed in the last 24 hours, 6,320 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 3,230 upon request.

Also, since the latest information made by GCS, the results of 138 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until January 4 have been reported.