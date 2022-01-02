 
     
GCS: 314 fines in 24 hours for violating COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 314 sanctions, amounting to a total of 192,900 lei, agerpres reports.

The sanctions were applied as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

Violations of the sanitary protection norms can be reported to TELVERDE 0800.800.165, operationalized by the Ministry of Interior, the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the territorial structures for verification, GCS states.

