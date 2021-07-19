 
     
GCS: 33 patients infected with COVID-19 are in intensive care; 269 persons hospitalized

A number of 269 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 33 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

In Romania, 539 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 417 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 32,109 people are in quarantine at home, and 35 in institutionalized quarantine, Agerpres informs.

In the past 24 hours, 208 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112.

