GCS: 3,342 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; in over 21,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

A number of 3,342 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 21,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Monday, 1,152,052 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,079,814 patients have been declared cured.To date, 9,395,743 RT-PCR tests and 2,884,497 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.In the last 24 hours, 7,109 RT-PCR tests were conducted (3,589 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,520 on request) and 14,010 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 399 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES