GCS: 335 criminal cases opened for offense of hindering disease combat

A number of 335 criminal cases have been opened through the authorised structures of the Interior Ministry (MAI) for the offense of hindering disease combat, a felony stipulated and punished by article 352 of the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

In the last 24 hours, police have detected 6,690 people who did not comply with the restriction of movement rules. Contravention sanctions in the amount of 14,923,477 lei have been enforced.

The GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration verified information from official sources and to call the TELVERDE line - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly dedicated to informing citizens. Romanians abroad can also request information on preventing and combating the virus at a dedicated phone line: +4021.320.20.20.

Until 7 April, 608,500 COVID-19 cases were reported in the EU / EEA, United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most of the cases were registered in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.