GCS: 34 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 299

A number of 299 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 34 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

In Romania, 678 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 454 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 41,085 people are in quarantine at home, and in institutional quarantine - 43, agerpres.ro confirms.

In the last 24 hours, 218 calls were registered to the 112 single emergency number.