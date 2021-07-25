 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 34 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 299

smartradio.ro
spital pacient coronavirus

A number of 299 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 34 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

In Romania, 678 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 454 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 41,085 people are in quarantine at home, and in institutional quarantine - 43, agerpres.ro confirms.

In the last 24 hours, 218 calls were registered to the 112 single emergency number.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.