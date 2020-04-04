 
     
GCS: 3,613 persons infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania

coronavirus

A number of 3,613 people have been confirmed so far in Romania to have the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday.

Since the last information provided by GCS, another 430 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported.

Of the infected persons, 329 have been declared cured and they have been discharged.

119 patients have been admitted to the intensive care units.

According to the GCS, 141 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

The number of cases confirmed by counties according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health are: Alba - 15 cases, Arad - 128, Arges - 14, Bacau - 27, Bihor - 46, Bistrita Nasaud - 28, Botosani - 48, Brasov - 127, Braila - 11, Buzau - 12, Caras Severin - 17, Calarasi - 29, Cluj - 121, Constanta - 110, Covasna - 37, Dambovita - 27, Dolj - 27, Galati-101, Giurgiu - 23, Gorj - 8 cases, Harghita - 1, Hunedoara - 123, Ialomita - 50, Iasi - 81, Ilfov - 64, Maramures - 42, Mehedinti - 13, Mures - 57, Neamt - 148, Olt - 11, Prahova -25, Satu Mare - 15, Salaj - 5, Sibiu - 27, Suceava - 967, Teleorman - 21, Timis - 136, Tulcea - 6, Vaslui - 11, Valcea - 9, Vrancea - 70, Bucharest - 550.

