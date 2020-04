A number of 3,864 persons have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania up to now, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

There have been recorded 251 new cases since the last report of the GCS.Among the persons who got infected, 374 have recovered and have been discharged.There are 141 patients admitted to ICU at this point.According to the GCS, 148 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.