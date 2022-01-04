 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 3,900 new cases of COVID-19; more than 63,000 tests performed in 24hrs

ECDC
Omicron Covid

A number of 3,900 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 63,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the 3,900 new cases, 186 were recorded in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

As of Tuesday, 1,816,956 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania, of which 11,745 were re-infected patients, who tested positive after more than 180 days since the first infection.

According to the GCS, 1,745,012 patients were declared cured.

Nationally, 11,094,381 RT-PCR tests and 6,127,954 rapid antigen tests were processed.

In the past 24 hours, 20,744 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,042 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,702 upon request) and 42,766 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 414 people were reconfirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.