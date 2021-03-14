 
     
GCS: 4,383 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; tests conducted in past 24h - over 20,000

A number of 4,383 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, over 20,000 tests being conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Sunday.

These are cases that had no previous positive test, the quoted source mentions.

Until Sunday, on Romanian territory, 859,709 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed. 783,642 persons were declared cured.

At the national level, up to this time, 6,328,098 RT-PCT tests were processed, as well as 434,247 rapid antigen tests.

In the past 24 hours, 15,192 RT-PCR tests were conducted (8,599 on the basis of the cases definition and medical protocol and 6,593 on demand), as well as 5,343 rapid antigen tests.

Distinctly from the newly-confirmed cases, following retesting of patients confirmed positive, 926 persons were reconfirmed as positive.

