 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 46 cities, 306 rural towns exceed 3 per thousand inhabitans COVID-19 incidence rate

lrt.lt
test covid

The 14-day report shows that 46 cities and 306 rural towns have reached or exceed the 3 per thousand inhabitants incidence rate representing a threshold that attracts new restrictions for the respective localities, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

Of the 46 cities, 7 have an incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The highest values of COVID-19 incidence were recorded in:

- Horezu (Valcea county): 43 cases, incidence of 6.23;

- Negreti-Oas (Satu Mare county): 96 cases, incidence of 5.62;

- Viseu de Sus (Maramures county): 97 cases, incidence of 5.47;

- Slanic (Prahova county): 29, incidence of 5.44;

- Otopeni (Ilfov County); 108, incidence of 5.27

- Bragadiru (Ilfov county): 169 cases, incidence of 5.46.

- Bechet (Dolj county): 23 cases, incidence of 5.09;

Of the 266 rural towns, 74 have an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The highest values were recorded in:

- Catina (Cluj county): 20 cases, incidence of 12.08;

- Seica Mica (Sibiu county): 18 cases, incidence of 10.03;

- Ploscos (Cluj county): 6 cases, incidence of 9.66;

- Pojejena (Caras-Severin county): 26 cases, incidence of 9.47;

- Barsana (Maramures county): 41 cases, incidence of 9.1.

GCS reminds that, after a locality reaches an incidence of 3 per thousand inhabitants, it is necessary to convene the County Committees for Emergency Situations for the adoption of measures to prevent and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in accordance with the in force CNSU and Government.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.