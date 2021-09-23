GCS: 46 cities, 306 rural towns exceed 3 per thousand inhabitans COVID-19 incidence rate

The 14-day report shows that 46 cities and 306 rural towns have reached or exceed the 3 per thousand inhabitants incidence rate representing a threshold that attracts new restrictions for the respective localities, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

Of the 46 cities, 7 have an incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The highest values of COVID-19 incidence were recorded in:

- Horezu (Valcea county): 43 cases, incidence of 6.23;- Negreti-Oas (Satu Mare county): 96 cases, incidence of 5.62;- Viseu de Sus (Maramures county): 97 cases, incidence of 5.47;- Slanic (Prahova county): 29, incidence of 5.44;- Otopeni (Ilfov County); 108, incidence of 5.27- Bragadiru (Ilfov county): 169 cases, incidence of 5.46.- Bechet (Dolj county): 23 cases, incidence of 5.09;Of the 266 rural towns, 74 have an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The highest values were recorded in:- Catina (Cluj county): 20 cases, incidence of 12.08;- Seica Mica (Sibiu county): 18 cases, incidence of 10.03;- Ploscos (Cluj county): 6 cases, incidence of 9.66;- Pojejena (Caras-Severin county): 26 cases, incidence of 9.47;- Barsana (Maramures county): 41 cases, incidence of 9.1.GCS reminds that, after a locality reaches an incidence of 3 per thousand inhabitants, it is necessary to convene the County Committees for Emergency Situations for the adoption of measures to prevent and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in accordance with the in force CNSU and Government.