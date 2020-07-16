GCS: 5,146 Romanians abroad - confirmed as infected with novel coronavirus

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) says on Thursday that 5,146 Romanians abroad were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad, due to COVID-19, remains 122.

Of the 5,146 citizens confirmed as infected, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 115 in France, 2,280 in Germany, 125 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 107 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 8 in Greece and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and up to now, 122 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA and one in Brazil.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 157 were declared cured: 135 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, the GCS shows.