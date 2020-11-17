GCS: 52,000 COVID-19 cases in Bucharest, followed by Cluj, Iasi, Timis, Prahova counties

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 50,986 and in Cluj counties - 16,454, Iasi - 15,532, Timisoara - 15,482, Prahova - 15,336, Brasov - 14,670, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Over 11,000 cases have been registered so far in Suceava County - 11,582, Constanta - 11,393 and Bihor - 11,269, and over 10,000 cases in Bacau counties - 10,840, Ilfov - 10,873, Sibiu - 10,761 and Arges - 10,279.

As of Tuesday, 373,474 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.