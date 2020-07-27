GCS: 5,329 Romanian nationals abroad confirmed infected with novel coronavirus, 123 deaths

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday that 5,329 Romanians from outside the country have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad due to COVID-19 is 123, both data having been unchanged since the last reporting.

Of the 5,329 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,891 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,401 in Germany, 157 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the US, 111 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 16 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden and the Republic of the Congo.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA, one in Brazil and one in the Republic of the Congo.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 165 were declared cured: 135 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.