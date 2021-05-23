GCS: 56 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the past 24hrs

A number of 56 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data reported on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It is about 24 men and 32 women who were hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Brasov, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Tulcea, Vaslui, Valcea and the Municipality of Bucharest.

51 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, four deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported in one deceased patient so far, Agerpres informs.

In total, 29,941 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 died in Romania.

According to GCS, since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad detected with COVID-19 have died.