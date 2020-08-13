GCS: 5,630 Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with novel coronavirus, 123 deaths

As many as 5,630 Romanians from outside the country were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

According to the said source, the number of deaths recorded among Romanian citizens abroad with COVID-19 is 123, with no changes in this respect since the last reporting.

Of the 5,630 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,891 are in Italy, 570 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,672 in Germany, 157 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the US, 111 in Austria, 19 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 19 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden, the Republic of Congo, Hungary and Qatar.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Brazil and the Republic of Congo.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 189 were declared cured: 159 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.