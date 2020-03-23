 
     
GCS: 5th death of person infected with coronavirus; 71-year-old man

A new death of a person infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been registered in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.

It is a 71-year-old man from Suceava, who was confirmed positive on March 23. He had been admitted to the Suceava County Hospital on March 21.

According to GCS, the man had previously been admitted to the cardiology section, where he is "a possible contact" with the patient transferred from the Infectious Disease Hospital of Iasi.

This is the fifth death recorded in Romania so far because of the coronavirus. AGERPRES

