GCS: 6,291 new COVID-19 cases in past 24hrs; 405 deaths reported

stiri.md
covid test

In the past 24 hours, 6,291 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people were recorded and 405 deaths were reported, of which 8 occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.

"According to the data existing at the CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre) level on November 10, 2021, at 10.00 am, in the past 24 hours, there were recorded 6,291 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people. Also, 405 deaths were reported, of which 8 occurred prior to the reference interval," informed the GCS

