GCS: 6,291 new COVID-19 cases in past 24hrs; 405 deaths reported

"According to the data existing at the CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre) level on November 10, 2021, at 10.00 am, in the past 24 hours, there were recorded 6,291 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people. Also, 405 deaths were reported, of which 8 occurred prior to the reference interval," informed the GCS