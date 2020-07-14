GCS: 637 new infections with coronavirus take total number to 33,585 cases

Another 637 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 33,585 on Monday.

There are currently 234 patients admitted in the ICU units.

Of the persons confirmed positive, 23,798 were discharged. Of them, 21,803 are cured patients, while 1,995 - asymptomatic carriers discharged 10 days after being confirmed positive. At the same time, up to now, 658 patients that have tested positive were discharged upon their request.

To date, at the national level, 868,478 tests were processed, the GCS shows.