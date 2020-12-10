GCS: 7,067 new cases of COVID-19 following 31,437 tests in past 24 hours

A number of 7,067 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 31,437 tests processed nationwide, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

So far, 539,107 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 434,679 people have been declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 4,356,567 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 31,437 were performed in the last 24 hours - 21,078 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,359 upon request.