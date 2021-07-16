GCS: 72 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 26,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

A number of 72 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 26,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, 1,081,539 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,046,691 patients have been declared cured.To date, 8,527,166 RT-PCR tests and 1,644,711 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.In the last 24 hours, 12,125 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,645 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 7,480 on request) and 14,534 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 12 people were reconfirmed positively.