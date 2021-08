The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 9 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to GCS, the patients who died of COVID-19 were 4 men and 5 women.

All deceased patients presented comorbidities.No deaths that occurred before the reference interval were reported, the GCS states.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,388 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.