 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Bucharest (3.02), Valcea (2.97) and Alba (2.86) - highest incidence of cases per thousand

Pinterest
relaxare coronavirus

The City of Bucharest and the counties of Valcea and Alba present the highest cumulated incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated for the previous 14 days, per thousand people - 3.02 for Bucharest, 2.97 for Valcea County and 2.86 for Alba County, according to the report sent on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group.

An incidence of over 2 per thousand can be observed in the counties of Salaj - 2.52, Harghita - 2.34 and Cluj - 2.33, Bacau - 2.

The counties with a lower incidence of infection cases per thousand, in the past two weeks, are Arges - 0.62, Mehedinti - 0.66, Buzau - 0.69, Calarasi - 0.81, Tulcea - 0.96.

Until Sunday, on Romanian territory, 180,388 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.