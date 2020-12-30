 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Bucharest, most new cases of coronavirus - 1,221; more than 300 new cases in Cluj

digi24.ro
covid-19

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,221 and Cluj counties - 339, Timisoara - 288, Iasi - 245, Constanta - 205 and Brasov - 201, according to data reported on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Over 100 cases were registered in the counties of Arges, Bacau, Dolj, Galati, Ilfov, Mureova, Prahova, Vaslui.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Giurgiu - 12, Harghita - 17 and Gorj - 19.

The distribution of newly registered cases in the past 24 hours is as follows:

In total, 4,875 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, compared to the last report, following tests performed at the national level.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.