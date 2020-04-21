GCS: Criminal cases opened for hampering disease combat hit 452

As many 452 criminal cases have been opened in Romania so far by the authorised departments of the Interior Ministry for hampering the combat of COVID-19, a criminal offense under Article 352 (1) in the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, Police and gendarme officers found 5,271 people breaking the restriction of movement rules, handing out fines worth 12,748,883 lei.

GCS urges the Romanians to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free line for recommendations and other information. This is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly dedicated to informing the citizens.

Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the coronavirus on a dedicated line +4021.320.20.20.

As many as 947,693 COVID-19 cases were reported as of April 20 in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most of the cases were registered in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.