GCS: Man infected with novel coronavirus dead - death toll hits 30

A man aged 74 from Hunedoara County, infected with the novel coronavirus, has died, the number of deaths reaching 30, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed Saturday.

The man was admitted to the Oncology Ward of the County Hospital in Deva, with terminal neoplasm. On March 26, samples for COVID-19 were taken, the positive result being confirmed on March 28. The death took place on March 26.A number of three deaths of persons infected with COVID-19 were reported to the National Institute for Public Health between Friday evening and Saturday morning, namely three women in Arad, aged 71, 74 and 60, respectively.