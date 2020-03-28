 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Man infected with novel coronavirus dead - death toll hits 30

MApN
Izoleta

A man aged 74 from Hunedoara County, infected with the novel coronavirus, has died, the number of deaths reaching 30, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed Saturday.

The man was admitted to the Oncology Ward of the County Hospital in Deva, with terminal neoplasm. On March 26, samples for COVID-19 were taken, the positive result being confirmed on March 28. The death took place on March 26.

A number of three deaths of persons infected with COVID-19 were reported to the National Institute for Public Health between Friday evening and Saturday morning, namely three women in Arad, aged 71, 74 and 60, respectively.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.