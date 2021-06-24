GCS: Most infection cases - in Prahova, Bacau, Ilfov; 5 cases in Bucharest

The counties of Prahova - 7, Bacau - 6 and Ilfov - 6 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, informs on Thursday the Strategic Communication Group.

5 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been reported in Bucharest in the last 24 hours, and no cases have been reported in 18 counties.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Prahova - 0.14 and Alba - 0.11.In the last 24 hours, 68 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been reported.