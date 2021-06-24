 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Most infection cases - in Prahova, Bacau, Ilfov; 5 cases in Bucharest

smartradio.ro
vaccin covid medic cercetare cercetator analize

The counties of Prahova - 7, Bacau - 6 and Ilfov - 6 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, informs on Thursday the Strategic Communication Group.

5 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been reported in Bucharest in the last 24 hours, and no cases have been reported in 18 counties.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Prahova - 0.14 and Alba - 0.11.

In the last 24 hours, 68 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been reported.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.