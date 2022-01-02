 
     
GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Bucharest (280)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are in Bucharest - 280 and in the counties of Cluj - 78, Iasi - 60, Ilfov - 45, Suceava - 44, Arad - 43, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday, agerpres reports.

No new cases were registered in Arges, Calarasi, Covasna and Teleorman, and only one new case was reported in Mehedinti county.

280 new cases were registered in Bucharest, the incidence being 0.79 per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day.

