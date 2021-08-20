GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Capital City, Timis and Cluj counties

Most new cases of COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 118 and in the counties of Timis - 49, Cluj - 31, Constanta - 28, Brasov - 27, Bacau - 25 , Iasi - 25, Ilfov - 24, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

There were zero new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Braila and Mehedinti counties.

Fewer cases were registered in the counties of Harghita - 1, Gorj - 2, Arad, Buzau, Covasna, Tulcea, Vaslui and Valcea - 3 each.All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of the number of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence rate per thousand inhabitants having been recorded in Ilfov county - 0.48 and Bucharest - 0.42.