GCS: No ICU bed left for COVID-19 patients ; 1,902 beds - occupied

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that nationally, on Thursday, there are no free beds in at the intensive care units in Romania for COVID-19 patients other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, Agerpres informs.

On Thursday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,751 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. In Bucharest, 392 ICU beds are approved for COVID-19 patients.

Nationwide, there is an operational reserve of 178 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, GCS said. These beds are activated, dynamically, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.

According to GCS, 1,902 ICU beds are occupied across the country.

At the national level, there are currently no ICU beds available, other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, GCS reported.

According to the quoted source, is still underway to mobilise and provide the necessary medical staff for other ICU beds that will be available in the coming days.

"We mention the fact that in the process of operationalization of new ATI beds, the emphasis is on those intended for people who have certain medical conditions and who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, because in these cases the respective patients present serious conditions that can constitute comorbidities and are at much higher risk," GCS said.