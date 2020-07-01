GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 16 to 1,667

Another 16 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the past 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,667, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

The latest victims are 5 men and 11 women, who had been hospitalized in Bucharest and in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Dambovita, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, and Suceava.

Of these, one death was in the 40 - 49 age range, five deaths in the 60 - 69 age range, five in the 70 - 79 age range and 5 in people over 80 years of age.

According to GCS, all the victims had underlying medical conditions.