Gender inequality, marginalisation hamper global goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030 (official)

Gender inequality and the marginalisation of key populations at risk are hampering the achievement of the global goal of eradicating AIDS by the year 2030, presidential advisor Diana Paun said on Monday, citing a report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

The statements were made during a discussion on the present and prospects for HIV treatment in Romania organised by the National Union of Organisations of People Living with HIV/AIDS (UNOPA) Federation in partnership with the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Romanian HIV/AIDS Centre and the European HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Academy, told Agerpres.

Paun emphasised the importance of securing equal access to prevention, testing, treatment and care so that "no one is left behind." She mentioned that the globally agreed policy is that of "zero tolerance for discrimination" in terms of access to health services.

"Any opportunity to raise awareness in order to improve the quality of life of people living with various conditions must be capitalised on. World AIDS Day has the potential to raise the profile of this global public health issue. The call of the World Health Organisation is testing and treatment inequalities must be addressed. Last week, the UNAIDS report 'Dangerous Inequalities' was launched in Tanzania. Gender inequality, the marginalisation of key populations at risk, inequalities that affect especially children are hampering the achievement of the global goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030. The report calls for courageous actions and the strengthening of co-operation and solidarity at the global level to reduce these inequalities, to eradicate AIDS everywhere in the world," said Paun.

She added that the development of a new national strategy for the surveillance, control and prevention of HIV/AIDS cases in 2022-2030 is a step forward taken by Romania.

"Today is the International Volunteer Day, and the President of Romania has decorated the National Union of Organisations of People Living with HIV/AIDS with a Knight medal of the Order of Merit for the promotion of human rights and social commitment as a sign of appreciation for tireless support to those in need, for the altruism, dedication and permanent concern displayed in promoting the values and principles of social solidarity," said Paun.