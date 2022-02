General consolidated budget arrears down 10.5pct in December 2021

The arrears of the general consolidated budget decreased 10.5pct in December 2021, compared to the previous month, to 172.09 million lei, from 192.3 million lei, according to data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance (MF), Agerpres reports.

Arrears of over 90 days decreased by 4.27pct, from 63.3 million lei down to 60.6 million lei, while arrears of over 120 days decreased by 18.7pct, from 82.9 million lei in November down to 67.4 million lei in December, with arrears more than 360 days past due decreasing from 46.1 down to 44 million lei (-4.56pct).According to the same source, in terms of local budgets, arrears decreased by 11.8pct, from 168.97 million lei (in November) to 149.04 million lei (in December).Debts more than 90 days past due decreased by 3.1pct, to 56.3 million lei, those more than 120 days past due went down by 22.52pct, to 57.8 million lei, and those more than 360 days past due went down by 5.59pct, to 34.9 million lei.In the chapter "state and autonomous budget," arrears decreased from 23.33 million lei in November to 23.05 million lei in December (-1.2pct).Arrears of over 90 days decreased by 17.3pct, to 4.3 million lei, arrears of over 120 days increased by 15.66pct, up to 9.6 million lei, and arrears more than 360 days past due decreased by 8.08pct, to 9.1 million lei.