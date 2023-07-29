General consolidated budget outstanding debts up by 0.65 pct in June 2023

The outstanding debts of the general consolidated budget increased by 0.656 pct, in June 2023, compared to the previous month, to 339.85 million RON from 337.63 million RON in May, according to data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

Arrears over 90 days decreased by 35.15 pct, from 86.5 million RON to 56.1 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 1.1 pct, from 183.1 million RON, in May 2023, to 202 million RON in June 2023. And arrears over 360 days increased, by 20.1 pct, from 68.1 million RON to 81.8 million RON.

According to the ministry, in terms of local budgets, arrears increased by 0.18 pct, from 320.86 million RON (in May 2023) to 321.44 million RON (in June 2023).

Debts over 90 days decreased by 36.6 pct, to 53.7 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 10 pct, to 195.2 million RON, while arrears over 360 days - increased by 23.3 pct, up to 72.5 million RON.

In the "State and autonomous budget" chapter, outstanding debts increased from 16.77 million RON in May 2023 to 18.41 million RON in June 2023 (+9.77 pct).

Arrears of more than 90 days increased by 33.33 pct, to 2.4 million RON, those of more than 120 days increased by 19.3 pct, to 6.8 million RON, and those greater than 360 days have stagnated, at 9.3 million RON.AGERPRES