General Inspectorate for Immigration issues over 7,000 residence permits, in September

Over 7,000 residence permits and approximately 12,500 work permits were issued in September by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI).

According to a IGI release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, following the approval of the residence permit, the immigration police issued in September 2022, at the national level, 7,010 residence permits, of which 6,555 were temporary residence permits, 156 for foreigners with a form of protection and 299 for foreigners with the right of long-term residence.

Moreover, the quoted source shows that, in the same period, a number of 15,618 requests for the issuance of work permits were registered, with 12,437 work permits being issued for different categories of workers.

"Of these work permits, a number of 12,199 were issued for permanent workers, 63 for highly skilled workers, 157 for posted workers, 17 for ICT workers (person transferred within the same company) and one permit for a seasonal worker," the quoted release mentions. AGERPRES