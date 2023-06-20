General Inspectorate for Immigration registers over 5,400 asylum requests in 2023.

A number of 5,406 asylum requests have been registered this year, according to a press release of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,418 Ukrainian citizens requested asylum in Romania and benefit from all the rights stipulated by the national legislation.

Moreover, the quoted source conveyed that from 18 March and until 19 June 2023, a number of 135,833 residence permits have been issues for beneficiaries of temporary protection.

According to statistics, since 1991 and until now, approximately 71,000 people have applied for asylum in Romania, coming from almost 70 countries of the world.

The World Refugee Day is marked in the regional centers for procedures and accommodation of asylum seekers in Bucharest, Galati, Giurgiu, Maramures, Radauti and Timisoara, through information sessions, sports competitions, hikes, cultural, artistic and recreational activities to get them familiarize with Romanian values, traditions and customs, organized with the support of partner non-governmental organizations, the IGI mentioned.

The purpose of the activities organized this week at the regional centers for procedures and accommodation of asylum seekers under the institution's supervision is the promotion, knowledge and respect of cultural, ethnic, linguistic, social diversity and democratic values.

According to the mentioned source, the World Refugee Day is celebrated annually on 20 June, representing "the courage and resistance" of millions of people forced to abandon their homes because of conflicts and abuses over the human rights. Some of them arrive to Romania, in search of a place that can offer protection and where they can rebuild a new life.

The World Refugee Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the situation of millions of people forcibly displaced because of conflicts. Marking this day also represents a moment to reflect on the challenges and efforts carried out by all the actors involved in identifying durable solutions to the refugee problem, the IGI press release showed.