GeneralElection2020/Mail voters abroad get postal voting info video

The Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) will send the Romanian voters abroad who have opted for postal voting in the December 6 general election an informative video on voting by mail, to be available also to the public on the AEP Facebook page and YouTube channel, according to AGERPRES.

AEP says in a press statement released on Wednesday that in order to support the mail voters, it provides the video clip that illustrates the mail-in balloting step by step.

"The informative video on postal voting has been published on our Facebook page and YouTube channel, available on the following link: https://youtu.be/Y6EaWtAQzAw. Please note that this video tutorial will be sent to mail voters on the e-mail addresses provided for registration, so that voters are asked to read the instructions received in the envelope and watch the clip before actually voting."

AEP also made an information video with electioneering measures to be observed following the entry into force of new public health rules for the safe conduct of events related to electioneering for the 2020 election to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the tutorial video, the rules to be followed are: mandatory and correct wearing of protective face mask, so as to cover the nose and mouth and mandatory disinfection of hands, keeping a physical distance of at least one meter between participants in electoral events.

Also, the number of participants in indoor electoral events should be capped at 20, and the duration of any such event should be capped at 2 hours, while attendance in the case of outdoor events should be capped at 50.

For actions in the streets, attendance is limited to a maximum of 6, while participation in door-to-door activities will be limited to 2.

"Rule compliance is monitored by the Ministry of Health and the Interior Ministry, with violations of the provisions punished according to Law 55/2020 regarding measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the video.

The tutorial was published on the AEP website, on its Facebook page and on the official YouTube channel on the following web address: https://youtu.be/YT92COCTu90.