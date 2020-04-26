 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

George Enescu Philharmonic has online season

http://stiri.tvr.ro
Concursul George Enescu

The 2013 - 2014 season of the "George Enescu" Philharmonic, the Romanian Athenaeum is broadcast online on the sites fge.org.ro and clasicefantastic.ro, as well as on the Facebook accounts of the Philharmonic and the "Clasic e fantastic" Association.

According to the "George Enescu" Philharmonic and the "Clasic e fantastic" Association, which announced on Sunday that they will continue to broadcast the "Classical is fantastic. How to understand music" concerts online, the posts will be deleted and replaced on the sites. On Facebook pages, they remain available to the public.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.