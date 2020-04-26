George Enescu Philharmonic has online season

The 2013 - 2014 season of the "George Enescu" Philharmonic, the Romanian Athenaeum is broadcast online on the sites fge.org.ro and clasicefantastic.ro, as well as on the Facebook accounts of the Philharmonic and the "Clasic e fantastic" Association.

According to the "George Enescu" Philharmonic and the "Clasic e fantastic" Association, which announced on Sunday that they will continue to broadcast the "Classical is fantastic. How to understand music" concerts online, the posts will be deleted and replaced on the sites. On Facebook pages, they remain available to the public.