Germany's President Steinmeier pays a state visit to Romania; official meetings in Bucharest, Sibiu, Timisoara.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is paying a state visit to Romania from Wednesday to Friday, at the invitation extended by President Klaus Iohannis, told Agerpres.

The federal president will be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The two of them will have one-to-one and official discussions, followed by joint press statements.

The Presidential Administration showed that the talks of the two heads of state will focus on developing and deepening the Romanian-German cooperation in all topical areas, at political, security and economic level. The two presidents will convey a message of solidarity and support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people against the brutal aggression of the Russian Federation. Moreover, within the talks, also tackled will be the two countries' strong support and endorsement for the Republic of Moldova.

The two heads of state will also exchange views regarding the development of the security situation and further consolidation of the forward defence posture on the Eastern Flank of NATO, in preparations for the Summit in Vilnius.

In Bucharest, the German president will have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu. President Steinmeir is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the business community.

On Thursday, presidents Klaus Iohannis and Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in Sibiu, where they will go to the City Hall and meet with representatives of the German community in Romania and tour the "Samuel von Brukenthal" National College and the Fortified Evangelical Church in Cristian commune.

Germany's president will end his visit in Timisoara, on Friday. He will be the host a concert at the Timisoara Philharmonic, in the context of the city being the European Capital of Culture in 2023, and will visit the city centre alongside Mayor Dominic Fritz. The German official will also tour the "Nikolaus Lenau" High School and meet with representatives of the German and Jewish minorities.

According to the German Embassy in Bucharest, the federal president will be accompanied on his visit to Romania by the Minister of State for Europe and Climate within the Federal Foreign Office Anna Luhrmann, as well as a delegation of MPs, business representatives and cultural figures.