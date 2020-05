Gheorghe Cojanu is new Prefect of Bucharest by gov't decision

The government has decided to appoint Gheorghe Cojanu as Prefect of the municipality of Bucharest, announced on Thursday evening the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca.

"Several government decisions have been adopted for the removal from office and appointments of prefect s or subprefects. Of these, I mention the government decision for the appointment of the Prefect of Bucharest in the person of Mr. Gheorghe Cojanu. Also, several subprefects were appointed at the level of Calarasi, Ialomia, Iasi, Ilfov and Olt counties," Danca said, at the end of the government meeting.