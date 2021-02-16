Gheorghita: Romania to raise age limit for AstraZeneca jab according to decision of European Medicines Agency

The chairman of the National Committee for the coordination of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, specified on Tuesday that there is new data regarding the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65, and that provided that this will be accepted by the European Medicines Agency, Romania will also raise its age limit, which is currently placed between 18 and 55 years old.

"We will certainly reevaluate the available scientific data. I would like to remind you that in February there is new data regarding the efficacy of the vaccine produced by Oxford AstraZeneca, data which is currently about to be published. It will be also sent to the European Medicines Agency. As soon as it is accepted, Romania too will raise the age limit to 65 years or maybe even over, if the available data is in accordance with the efficacy rate that allows us take such a decision. So this is an aspect we are seriously looking into, and once the available data allows us to make this decision, we will make this a priority," Valeriu Gheorghita said when asked, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government, about the Romanian authorities' intentions, given that there are people who are over 55 and wish to vaccinate with AstraZeneca, and at the moment only those between 18-55 can benefit from this vaccine.