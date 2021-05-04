Gheorghita: Vaccination without appointment, available starting on Friday

The President of the National Committee Coordinating the Activities on the SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, announced that, starting on Friday, there is the possibility for persons who wish to be immunised to go directly, without prior appointment to the centres, starting 14:00 until the end of the working hours, at 20:00.

"Starting on Friday, May 7, we intend to have the following way of showing up at the vaccination centers. As vaccination centres receive supplies on Friday for the days of Saturday and Sunday, we will establish the following modality: People over 60 years old will go directly to the vaccination centers without appointment, and the rest of the people who want to get vaccinated will show up after 14:00 until the end of the working hours, at 20:00, without appointment. I mention that for people over 60 years, they can show up throughout the working interval from 8 in the morning to 20:00," Gheorghita told a press conference.

He underscored that the persons having an appointment on the platform would have priority, agerpres.ro confirms.