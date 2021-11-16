Gheorghita: We think to propose, from next year's start, cessation of vaccination with AstraZeneca

The chairman of the National Committee on COVID vaccination, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that the authorities will most likely propose to stop the vaccination with the serum from AstraZeneca starting next year, given the small number of individuals who have been immunized with this type of vaccine, and the serums from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson will continue to be administered, agerpres reports.

"On October 31, the last batch of vaccine available from AstraZeneca expired, which is why it was withdrawn from the vaccination centers. People who were scheduled were told not to attend the appointment and will be recalled when we receive a new batch of AstraZeneca vaccine. Requests have already been made and we are waiting for deliveries as soon as possible so that people who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine can complete the vaccination dose. I remind you that the booster for this dose 2 is recommended at 8 weeks, but there is an accepted interval of up to 12 weeks in which the second dose can be taken without compromising efficiency and effectiveness," Valeriu Gheorghita told a conference press at Victoria Palace.

He said it was about "a few tens of people" who were scheduled on the vaccination platform.