Globalworth offering accommodation in Romania for 700 refugees from Ukraine

Globalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, is offering office floors in Romania to host 700 Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released on Thursday by the company, Agerpres reports.

In Romania, Globalworth is offering two office floors in the BOB office building in Bucharest, which can host up to 700 refugees and a logistics space in Chitila Logistics Hub, where donations will be stored and sorted before reaching those in need.In Poland, the Warta Tower office building will host up to 500 refugees.In all, the company is offering 12,000 square metres of its portfolio in Romania and Poland under the SPACE FOR UKRAINE motto.The spaces will be used to accommodate refugees and provide them with related logistical support as well as depositing and sorting the donations.They will be operated by local authorities such as the City of Warsaw and the City of Bucharest and NGOs, such as the Red Cross Foundation and Geeks for Democracy."Providing shelter for refugees and storage for food and medical supplies is the first step in our humanitarian relief efforts," says Dimitris Raptis, Globalworth Group CEO.