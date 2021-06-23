GNTB: Romanian visitors to Germany on 2nd spot in Q1 ranking by number of overnight stays

Romanian visitors are on the 2nd spot in the Q1 ranking of Germany's foreign tourist overnight stays, marketing manager with the German National Tourism Board (GNTB) Cristian Sallai told a press conference today.

"The figures available for Germany's incoming visitors between January and March show that Romania ranks 2nd by the number of overnight stays in Germany at this moment. I am convinced that this ranking will change, but I have never seen Romania on the 2nd place in the top of the German incoming. Let's hope that we manage to stay among the top 10," said Cristian Sallai.

The representative of the German National Tourism Board also said that Romanian visitors have contributed to the steepest increase in overnight stays in Germany in April this year.

"For the first time in a year and a half, April 2021 was the moment when the number of overnight stays increased again, and this happened for incoming tourism from five countries. In a YoY comparison, Romania accounted for the largest increase, of 5.8 percent. It's a promising figure that gives us hope. As a matter of fact, all sociological surveys we have done tell us that people want to travel, provided that they are able to," explained Cristian Sallai.

The representative of the German National Tourism Board mentioned that overnight stays of Romanian tourists in Germany dropped in 2020 to 800,000 from 1.15 million in the previous year.

"I was very proud that in 2019 we had almost 1.2 million overnight stays of Romanians in Germany, which placed us somewhere on the 15th position in the ranking of Germany's incoming tourism; from 1.15 million we then fell to 800,000 in 2020, but this figure is a very important milestone: whereas the overall decrease in Germany's incoming tourism was almost 70 percent, the drop in the number of visitors from Romania was 31 percent in 2020. This shows us that despite the pandemic, the decline in the number of Romanian visitors - and this trend applies for all of Eastern Europe - was smaller than for Western countries," said Cristian Sallai.

He also explained that about two-thirds of the Romanians' 2020 trips to Germany were for holidays, and just over a third were business trips.

"68 percent of the Romanian travelers to Germany were on vacation and leisure trips which also include visits to friends and relatives, which account for just 30 percent; 38 percent are actually holiday trips. Business trips were 32 percent. The budget per trip was 530 euros, slightly up from the previous year," said Cristian Sallai.

The representative of the German Tourism Organization also said that for the summer of this year Germany promotes cultural tourism under the motto "German. Local. Culture", a global campaign aimed at introducing visitors to its urban architecture, music, traditions and crafts, local cuisine, and pristine natural spots.