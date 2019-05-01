Gold, silver and bronze medals grabbed by Romanian students at International Chemistry Olympiad of St Petersburg

The Romanian students have won six medals: three gold, two silver and a bronze one at the 53rd edition of the International Chemistry Olympiad "D. I. Mendeleev" unfolded 21 - 27 April in St Petersburg, the Russian Federation, the National Education Ministry (MEN) informs.

The gold medals went to Emeric Claudiu Ardelean (the Gheorghe Sincai National College of Baia Mare), Ana Florescu-Ciobotaru and Mircea Raul Bodrogean (both students with the International Informatics High School of Bucharest).The silver laureates are Teodora Stan (the International Informatics High School of Bucharest) and Tudor Lile (the Moise Nicoara National College of Arad), whilst the bronze medal went to Sandra Saade, a student with the National College of Iasi.Romania's lot was coordinated and accompanied by teachers Daniela Bogdan and Mihaela Matache.This year's edition clustered 152 students from 28 countries.