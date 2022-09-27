Google awards Golden Review to 24 Romanian HoReCa businesses

As many as 24 HoReCa businesses from Romania have been awarded "Golden Review" by Google based on their ratings on Google Maps in the last one hundred days.

The awardee restaurants include Pensiunea Hangita of Campulung Muscel, the Monopoly Hotel in Otopeni, Ceramic Cafe in Bucharest, Cutura Coffee in Ramnicu Valcea, the restaurants Al Camineto in Timisoara, Burger & burrito in Bucharest, and Villa SaraDa Boutique in Deva.

The awarded businesses are from Romania's eight development regions operating as restaurants, hotels or cafes. They were selected from the HoReCa area with a verified and updated profile with all the details in the Google Company Profile, where they published constant updates and which had at least one hundred reviews on Google Maps and a rating of at least 4.5 stars, told Agerpres.

"One of the main objectives of Google in Romania is to support both individuals and small businesses to grow digitally. The Golden Review project is designed to advertise those businesses that are appreciated by customers through marks and reviews on Google Maps and Search. A strong digital presence, which can be created through free and easy-to-use tools like updating your Google Business Profile, helps small businesses be visible to customers across the country and even abroad. We're also delighted to be able to offer these awards especially to HoReCa businesses, one of the most affected industries in recent years," Dan Oros, Marketing Director at Google Romania, is quoted as saying in a Google press statement.

In Romania, business profiles updated with all the details in Google Maps receive on average 4.9 times more phone calls, 2.9 times more direction requests, and 3.1 times more site visits compared to incomplete profiles.

Oros said that in order to help Romanian SMEs improve their online presence and stand out in the search engine, they recently developed the Local Opportunities tools.