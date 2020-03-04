Google, Porsche, Amazon and Regina Maria, amongst most wanted employers in Romania (study)

Google, Porsche, Amazon, Regina Maria, Enel and Mercedes Benz lead the top of the most wanted employers in Romania, a study conducted by Universum Global and eJobs, on a market of over 15,000 responders, says.

According to the quoted source, in the same top are names like Banca Transilvania, Medicover, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Oracle, BMW Group, Synevo, Zentiva.In what regards students, the list of companies they would work for includes players such as Google, L'Oreal, Regina Maria, Orange, Banca Transilvania, Samsung, Microsoft, Bayer, Rompetrol.Both professionals and students desire to work in a company that offers them balance between personal and professional life, have a stable job that helps them grow professionally.For the first time in Romania, the study makes a clear dissociation between two important categories of candidates: students and professionals - those who already have experience on the labor market. Thus, for students the most important aspects they take into account when choosing their future employer are training and professional development opportunities they offer, the salary package, the change for rapid promotion or to make a change in society. They also look for companies that offer a flexible work program, that have a good reputation on the market or which are stable, the quoted study shows.For professionals, on the other hand, the most important is the salary. They also want to be able to participate in training and personal development classes, to have a stable job where they can promote rapidly.The study was conducted in the August - November 2019 period, on a sample of 15,000 students and professionals in Romania, this being the widest market research ever done in Romania for the HR industry.AGERPRES